CSA, ESIT To Build Cyber Security Experts’ Capacity

Ms. Melanie Wynter exchanging the MoU with Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako

The Elizabeth Sloane Institute of Technology (ESIT) and the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build the capacity of Cyber security professionals.

The partnership will bring together, globally recognised and industry standard cyber security certification programmes to support the Authority’s efforts in promoting the development of cyber security in the country.

The MoU was signed in Accra by the Director-General of the CSA, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, and the President and Board Member of ESIT, Melanie Wynter.

Dr. Antwi-Boasiako, stated that the partnership is an important element among initiatives of the Authority to develop cyber security talents and workforce as part of the Accreditation of the cyber security professionals.

According to him, in an era of regulations, organizations that need to comply with industry regulations and security standards will be required to engage the services of certified professionals to safeguard IT systems and infrastructures of organisations.

He expressed his optimism that the cyber security industry in Ghana, and Professionals alike, can take advantage of such benefits and align with the Authority’s regulatory activities, hoping for smooth collaboration and pledged support to implement the collaboration.

ESIT President, Ms. Wynter, underscored that there is a huge deficit of cyber security professionals in Africa, noting that this challenge is due to several uncertified practitioners.

She consequently offered assurance that the programmes offered by the Institute as part of the agreement will ensure that more persons are certified in Ghana and beyond.

A Daily Guide Report