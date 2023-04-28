King Power Drops EP Today

King Power

Talented Nigerian artiste and songwriter, King Power, known in real life as Jesse E. King, has released his seven-track Extended Play (EP) today, April 28, 2023.

This EP is focused on Africa and Afrobeat, and features amazing superstars around Africa. It includes songs like ‘Jehovah’, ‘My Baby’, ‘Nwanyi Oma’, ‘Show Me Your Money’, ‘Chinekemuidinma’, ‘God Almighty’, ‘Miracle of God’.

The EP features artistes such as Awilo Logomba from Congo, Sefa from Ghana, Jdart from Jamaica and Snow Flakes from Togo/Nigeria.

King Power, who doubles as a fashion designer, entreated his followers to stream his latest release on various digital platforms.

He is one of the few artistes determined to work hard to promote his brand on the international music scene.

The singer, who is poised to be the next big thing in the afrobeat music scene, said the release of the EP will surely push his image to another level.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke