CSOs, Media Trained On National Capital Accounting

CSOs, media and training facilitators in a group photograph

SOME SELECTED Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) within the environmental sector and media practitioners have been trained on the relevance of Natural Capital Accounting (NCA) and its importance to the country’s economic development.

The training workshop organised by the World Bank Global Programme for Sustainability (GPS), United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD), treated topics such as policy relevance of NCA in sustainable development, effective storytelling and advocacy on natural capital, and panel discussion on leveraging NCA for sustainable development in the country among other topics.

Executive Director, of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. John Krugu, in his speech highlighted the critical role that natural capital plays in the country’s economy and the well-being of citizens.

He indicated that for years now, the country’s wealth and progress have primarily been measured through traditional economic indicators that fail to capture the true value of the natural capital, whether forests, water resources, minerals, or biodiversity.

“This is where Natural Capital Accounting comes into play. It is not just a technical or academic exercise or a set of statistics but a sustainability tool that can help us make informed decisions about how we use, invest, and protect our natural resources.

“By accounting for the “true value” of our natural capital, we will understand the trade-offs involved in development decisions and ensure our sustainable progress,” he said.

Dr. Krugu emphasised that the success of the NCA programme depends not just on the government’s action but on the active involvement and support of all stakeholders, including the media and CSOs, saying, “We consider the media and CSOs to be our strategic partners in this NCA journey and the broader environmental protection mandate. The media, for instance, have a crucial role in setting the agenda and communicating the importance of Natural Capital Accounting to all relevant stakeholders, particularly the public.”

Director of Development Coordination, National Development Planning Commission, Winfred F.A. Nelson, underscored the urgent need for sustainable development, emphasising that evidence-based advocacy is essential to influence decision-makers, particularly politicians in key positions.

“Every day, we must reflect on two simple questions: What is the cost of environmental degradation? What are the implications for future generations?” he said, stressing the need for a collective effort in promoting sustainable practices.

Mr. Nelson added that the commission is actively working with the NCA Group to integrate environmental considerations into national planning processes. This includes addressing issues related to nature, biodiversity, climate change, and the blue economy within the long-term development policy framework.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke