CTVET, GIZ Call For Industry Involvement, Collaboration

Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah (2nd right) and Prof Gabriel Dwomoh (2nd left), Vice Chancellor, Kumasi Technical University with some dignitaries

The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), and the German Cooperation (GIZ), are advocating for continuous collaboration and industry involvement to shape the future of skills development in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Speaking at a media engagement to discourse and have a comprehensive understanding of the initiatives undertaken by Sector Skills Bodies (SSBs), and how they contribute to the nation’s economic development at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), yesterday, May 15, Dr. Fred KyeiAsamoah, the Director General of CTVET, said, the importance of industry involvement in TVET is clear for all to see, noting that involving industry right from the start of skills training and development would improve the quality and success of TVET implementation at all levels.

The event which was organised in collaboration with the CTVET, and the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), under the Pact for Skills: Support to the Transformation of the TVET System in Ghana, served as a platform to spotlight the significance of the SSBs in shaping a skilled and responsive workforce.

Partnerships

In his address, Dr.Asamoah said, forging mutually beneficial partnerships with the private sector is crucial in ensuring maximum success to improve the productivity and competitiveness of the skilled workforce, and raise the income-earning capacities of low-income groups.

He called on the private sector and industry players to become the key drivers of TVET in Ghana in training the next generation of the country’s labour force.

He noted that a sectorial approach to skills development will allow industry stakeholders to identify the skills challenges in their sector and to collectively develop solutions.

“The relationship between TVET and national development cannot be over emphasized,” he said.

Michael AndiviNaah, a Technical Advisor with the GIZ said the active engagement of industries in the TVET landscape is paramount to development.

He said, the power of collaboration in the context of skills development cannot be overstated, noting that, partnerships between government, industry, and development partners can have a transformative impact on the TVET system, adding that “industry’s involvement in TVET was crucial, as it ensures that training programmes are tailored to meet the evolving needs of the labour market.”

“By working hand in hand with industry, we can ensure that TVET graduates are equipped with the skills and competencies required to succeed in today’s dynamic economy,” he said.

Mr.Naah noted that, there was a need to integrate industry insights into curriculum development and providing hands-on training opportunities, as well as facilitating exposure to cutting-edge technologies, industries play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of skilled professionals.

“This symbiotic relationship not only ensures that graduates possess the requisite skills for employment but also enables industries to address their workforce needs efficiently,” he said.

Delivering the welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of the Kumasi Technical University, Prof. Gabriel Dwomoh indicated that the establishment and development of the Sector Skills Bodies was a welcoming news for educational institutions, especially for Technical Universities that rely heavily on the vibrant industrial sectors to deliver its trainings, through staff and students’ internships, attachments, educational visits, and many others.

Prof.Dwomoh was of the belief that the event would serve as a significant impact in transforming TVET for accelerated development and guaranteed employability of the country.

Skills Sector Bodies

Operating under the Commission for TVET, the SSBs are made up of related industries that come together under a common structure to drive growth and competitiveness across the sector by focusing on exploration of business opportunities, innovation, and capacity needs within the sectors.

The Pact for Skills project which is jointly financed by the German government and the European Union, seeks to spotlight the significance of SSBs in shaping a skilled and responsive workforce.

A Daily Guide Report