Work On Sekondi-Adiembra Road Progresses

Ongoing works on the Takoradi -Adiembra -Sekondi road

The expansion works on the about 11 kilometres Takoradi-Adiembra-Sekondi road to make it a dual carriageway, has reached an advanced stage.

The €65 million road project which is expected to be completed within 24 months is in fulfillment of a promise the current New Patriotic Party government made to the people of Sekondi.

It is being executed by Viabuild Africa NV with ADK Consortium as consultants.

Some of the works done include the construction of some new culverts and also extension of existing ones to accommodate the expansion project.

The road network plays a pivotal role in the economic development of the Sekondi -Takoradi Metropolis.

When completed, it will enable the efficient movement of goods from production sites to markets o as well as the Takoradi port.

Edward Lee Afflade, Health Safety and Environmental Manager of Viabuild Africa, the Contractor, in a statement noted that from Friday May 17 to Friday, May 24, 2024, the Contractor will lay asphalt at the Adiembra stretch of the newly constructed road.

He therefore, pointed out that there will be disruption in flow of vehicular traffic on certain days.

Meanwhile, other roads in the metropolis that are being given facelifts include the Axim Road, the Shippers Council Road, the De-Graft Johnson Road and the Takoradi Harbour Road.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi