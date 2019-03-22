Cyclone Idai: Ghana Ready To Help – Akufo-Addo To Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has sent messages of condolence to the peoples of Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique following the devastation caused by tropical cyclone Idai.



The President made this known in three personalized letters, dated Wednesday, 20th March 2019, to President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, President Emerson Mnangagwa, and President Peter Mutharika of Malawi.



“On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend sincere, heartfelt condolences to you, Your Excellency, and to the brotherly people of Mozambique on this tragedy,” President Akufo-Addo said.



He continued, “You can be assured of the solidarity of the Ghanaian people and its Government in these difficult times. We stand ready to assist, within our modest means, in helping to restore a sense of normalcy to everyday life in the affected communities.”



Effects of Cyclone Idai



In Zimbabwe, at least 98 people have died and 217 people are missing in the east and south, the government said.



In Malawi, the UN says more than 80,000 people have been displaced by the cyclone.



Large parts of Mozambique have been engulfed after the cyclone smashed into its low-lying coastal areas, while heavy rains caused landslides and floods in Malawi and Zimbabwe.