Dabrah Lifts 3rd Head Of State Golf

Dabrah with the silverware aloft

Benjamin Dabrah left the Achimota Golf Club with shoulders high after lifting the 3rd Head of State Golf Tournament at Achimota.

He beat Thairu Ndungu on count back to lift the ultimate in the Men’s Group A category after an impressive 66 net, while Carl Brew-Aidoo followed in third place with a net of 70.

It was Ben Barth, who clinched the men’s Group B title after a 68 net score, with Benjamin Adu Owusu following with 69 net, while Nash Antwi finished third with 72 points.

A 71 net handed the ladies top prize to Suzanne Burah, while Konadu Agyeman finished second with 73 net after beating Joy Arkutu on count back.

The longest drive prizes went to Yaw Afriyie and Liticia Amponsah-Mensah in men and women categories respectively.

The closest to the pin prize went Harold Agbenu and Mercy Werner respectively.

Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Yussif, commended organisers of the high profile competition for a splendid delivery.

The invitational competition was under the distinguished auspices of the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

It was on the theme, ‘Transforming the nation through golf. ‘

It was in honour of the President, and designed to bring together the Executive arm of Government and leaders of Corporate Ghana to solicit ideas for national development.

The event was powered by the Ghana Golf Association (GGA) and North Western Solutions, with sponsorship from GNPC, SSNIT, GGBL, GCB, Volkswagen (VW), Tills Beach Resort, Ozone, NPA and Ghana Airports.

The rest are Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort, GOIL, Ghana Cocoa Board, Integrity Car Solutions, Cal Bank, SIC, Johnnie Walker, Labadi Beach Hotel, APHRO and Special Ice.

