Daddy Lumba Supports Roman Fada’s Foundation

Roman Fada (right) and Daddy Lumba

One of Ghana’s finest radio presenters, Philip Appiah-Kubi, popularly known on radio as Roman Fada, is gearing up to launch his Roman Fada Charity Foundation in January next year.

The objectives of the foundation include child care support programme, health awareness project among others.

The foundation, which is being supported by veteran highlife musician Daddy Lumba, will provide scholarships for needy but brilliant students in some communities.

The highlife musician will headline series of musical events slated for next year in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi to raise funds to support the foundation’s projects.

Roman Fada, who is the host of the ‘Drive Time’ programme on Atinka FM, told BEATWAVES that the foundation projects are set up to provide help and raise money for children in need.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that those who do not have are sheltered, fed and also given a meaning to live,” he said.

According to him, his arms were opened and would welcome anyone who wanted to team up with the foundation to donate and put smiles on the faces of the needy in the society.

Since his entry into radio, Roman Fada has won the hearts of a myriad of radio listeners in Accra and its environs, and has become a household name.

He is also the host of highlife music programme dubbed ‘Tete Nwom’ on Saturdays from 11am to 3pm and ‘Sunday Gospel’ show on Sundays between 5am and 10 am on Atinka FM.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, the presenter expressed appreciation to his listeners for their unflinching support ever since he took over as host of the shows.

He has worked with a number of radio stations like Radio Merqury, Sika FM, among others. He joined Atinka FM four and half years ago and was the host of the station’s mid-morning show time slot, ‘Adwuma Oo’.