Kaya Tours Wins Tourism Award

Abeiku Aggrey Santana

KAYA TOURS Ghana Limited has won the Tourism Business Organisation of the Year at the 4th edition of Ghana Business Awards (GBA) held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The company beat competition from four other companies in the Tourism Business category for its immense contribution to the nation’s tourism sector which has increased Ghana’s revenue.

The organisers of the awards said the board shortlisted over a hundred and twenty companies and individuals out of the 385 companies that submitted their nominations to be considered for the awards.

In the end, seventy individuals and organisations were recognised for their excellent performances and impact within the business space and on the Ghanaian economy.

Commenting on the awards, the Chief Executive Officer of the company cum media personality, Abeiku Aggrey Santana said the company has worked extremely hard towards the development of Ghana’s tourism industry amidst a global pandemic and has generated revenue for the nation.

He further thanked his team – the management and staff of Kaya Tours Ghana Limited, for their contribution and effort towards the development of tourism in the country.

“I just want to express my gratefulness in heart for the honour done me and my company Kaya Tours Ghana Ltd, as the Tourism Business Organisation of the Year, by Ghana Business Awards. It is a greater honour to be placed in such a distinguished category. I want to say a big thank you to Latif Abubakar and team at Globe Productions for a great event,” he said.

Abeiku Santana also stated that Kaya Tours is bent on providing memorable travel and tour experiences, socially and environmentally responsible services to clients who visit the firm.

‘To become the leading travel and tours company in the region and our clients best partner, we always provide the best possible products with the highest quality of services to demonstrate our commitment towards social and environmental responsibility. We urge you all to visit our firm for your best tourism experience,” he added.

The Ghana Business Awards is a prestigious awards programme that recognises and rewards excellence across all sectors in the country.

It provides a platform to recognise individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of their business sector while recognising the key functions within the sector that promote growth and sustainability.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke