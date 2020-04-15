Dag Heward-Mills Launches Ministries Today

Renowned evangelist and pastor, Dag Heward-Mills, is expected to unveil his Ministries today, April 15.

He announced the planned launch of his Dag Heward-Mills Ministries (DHMM) in a tweet.

He says the launching ceremony would take place around 5pm.

The unveiling is expected to be done live on Facebook due to the lockdown in Accra.

Dag Heward-Mills aside his works in ministries, is an author and conference speaker based in Accra, Ghana.

The renowned man of God is the founder and presiding Bishop of the United Denomination.

United Denomination is an offshoot of the Lighthouse Group Of Churches.

By Melvin Tarlue