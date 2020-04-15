4 Guinean Covid-19 Patients Test Negative After First Phase of Treatment

Four out of the seven Guineans who tested positive for covid-19 in Tamale in the Northern region have tested negative after the first phase of their treatment.

The Northern Regional Health Director, Dr. John B. Eleeza, who confirmed the development to journalists, said the first sample of the patients were taken for testing and when the results came back three of them still tested positive whiles four tested negative.

“ We have given them the first phase of medication and they have completed it , we tested them and three came out positive whiles the remaining 4 tested negative,” he said.

He disclosed that another sample will be taken and tested to be sure that they all recover and test negative to the virus.

Dr. Eleeza noted that should the second test come out negative , the patients will be handed over to the regional coordinating council for them to decided if they should be deported back to their country.

The health director was optimistic that the four who tested negative will not be infected again because the seven patients live in separate rooms and they have educated them to adhere to the social distancing rules.

Tamale, the northern regional capital, recorded 10 covid-19 cases at the Tamale Teaching Hospital recently.

The patients who tested positive included eight Guineans and two persons from Burkina Faso.



The patients traveled from Burkina Faso and Togo respectively through unapproved routes to Ghana.

They then lodged at a hotel (name withheld ) in Tamale for a couple of days before two of them were picked following a tip-off by residents.

The Northern Regional Minister, had said the 10 foreigners were put under mandatory quarantine in Tamale under the direction of the Regional Security Committee for 14 days.

According to him, samples of the patients were sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and the results came back positive on the 11th day of their quarantine.

Meanwhile, one of the Guinean covid-19 patients , a lady who tested positive in Tamale has reportedly escaped.

There is currently a manhunt by the security to apprehend her after she scaled the wall of the guesthouse being used to quarantine them.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale