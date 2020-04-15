American Bible University Supports Poor People In Lockdown Communities

The American Bible University (ABU) Ghana has extended aid to poor people in communities under lockdown in the Greater Accra Region and the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The donation of food items was done by ABU Ghana with support from its US headquarters.

The items worth thousands of Ghana cedis included bags of rice, cooking oil, fish, vegetables, bottled Water, detergents, hand sanitizers among others.

They were distributed to the beneficiaries in communities including Bukom, Chorkor, Dansoman Krife, Bubiashie, West Legon in Accra and Awutu Breku, Awutu Bontroase, Awutu Bawjiase and Kasoa Obom area. In the Awutu Senya East of the Central Region.

The generous gesture, according to the Kasoa Campus Director of the ABU, Elder Engineer David Ekufful, would clearly go a long way to help them to survive the crises of Covid19 Pandemic.

He said it would also bring hope to their lives and prayed for God’s help to overcome this deadly Corona virus disease.

He commended the president of the University, Mrs Olayinka Olubumni Williams and Rev William Adukpo, Administrator of the ABU Ghana as well as the entire ABU Ghana team for been instrumental in making the charity and humanitarian gesture a reality.

Elder Engineer Ekufful disclosed that the ABU was set up in the US state of Georgia in 2012 as a Non-profit private Christian University to train pastors in the United States and Ghana as well as Nigeria.

The mission of the ABU, he said was to train all people adhering to the call of God into His ministry to be well approved for His work. on earth.

By Melvin Tarlue