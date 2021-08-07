Dagbon Cherish Your Outstanding Leadership Achievements-Ya Na To Nana

The King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Naa, Abukari II , has indicated that the good people of Dagbon shall continue to cherish President Akufo-Addo’s outstanding leadership achievements of facilitating the performance of Dagbon kingdom’s landmark funerals which paved the way for the enskinment of a Ya Na in 2019 and the restoration of relative peace in Dagbon.

“This singular achievement has won you a great trust in the minds of Ghanaians and Dagombas to be precise despite the fact that certain individuals continue to undermine your efforts through spoiler behaviors and machinations.”

Ndan Ya Na Abukari II, commended President Akufo-Addo for his strong leadership in the implementation of many flagship programmes spanning from peace-building and reconciliation to planting for food and jobs, Free SHS, One District One Factory among others.

“This people-centred policies and programmes have won you the admiration of many Ghanaians.”

The King of Dagbon said the Akufo-Addo administration performed well in the area of agriculture inputs supply for farmers over the last four years and appealed to the president to take serious look at the agriculture inputs regime this year and take appropriate measures to ensure the full flow of fertilizer in the system.

He also reechoed the water challenges in the Yendi municipality even though a $30 million Yendi Water Supply System Project is at a feasibility stage and called on government to speed up the process to end the water crisis in Yendi.

The Overlord of Dagbon, noted that the new campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Yendi is still at the scratch level and appeals to government to take personal interest in the project.

The Ya Naa, welcoming the president to Dagbon on his two day tour of the Northern region, assured President Akufo-Addo of his commitment to succeed and provide quality and principled leadership for the development of Dagbon and Ghana as a whole.

President Akufo-Addo, commended the Ya Na, for his contribution to promote reconciliation and unity in Dagbon.

He thanked the people of Dagbon for the massive support the NPP received during the 2020 general elections.

“Ya Na the 18 seats in the Northern region have been shared 9 each NPP with the NDC but by the grace of the almighty God in 2024 the majority will be for the NPP .”

President Akufo-Addo , assured the Ya Na that more sons and daughters of Dagbon will be appointed in his second term.

The President assured that before the end of his four year term, infrastructure of the Yendi campus of UDS will be built.

He entreated farmers in Yendi and across the country to exercise patient adding that the fertilizer situation has been resolved and will be supplied soon.

“I am aware of the difficulties we have had recently about the supply of fertilizers to our farmers that is now over and very soon farmer’s here and across the country will be accessing subsidized fertilizers like they did during my first term.”

On the Yendi water supply system, President Akufo-Addo said the project is ready for implementation and that the design will be completed very soon and the contractor has been chosen.

“I am very confident that before this year is over the contractor will be on site to begin the construction of the Yendi water supply project.”

President Akufo-Addo assured the Ya Na of his assistance to help the process of the progress of reconciliation and unity in Dagbon.

“I offer you my sincere hand of cooporation so that this big task that you have taken upon yourself will find happy resolution so that when the history is written they will talk about Ya Na, Abukari II and his sub-chief Abudani Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

The president also called on the Bimbila Regent,Yakubu Andani Dasana and the Chief of Mion, Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamadu.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi