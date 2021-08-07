Sarkodie Is Too Arrogant – Blakkrasta Alleges

Blakkrasta says Sarkodie doesn’t deserve his support as a fellow musician because he is too arrogant.

Speaking on Zylofon fm, the reggae musician and presenter born Abubakar Ahmed indicated that he feels that way about the ‘No Fugazy’ crooner due to his recent claims that he no longer picks calls from everyone, and that even sometimes he is unable to pick calls from his own mother.

Sarkodie allegedly revealed in an interview that his refusal to answer phone calls has been his greatest challenge since he shot to fame.

According to him, his mother always complains bitterly over his refusal to pick his calls.

“This is not a guy I will like to support, he is too arrogant for my liking and I say it with passion. During his ‘kasahare’ time, he was very humble, even a goat, he will greet on his way.

In his own words, since he shot to fame he is unable to answer phone calls not even his biological mother’s calls,” Blakkrasta fired at the rapper over his statement.

“What’s your purpose on earth if you have no respect for your own mother? This guy must come out and apologise to womanhood, its so sad. I would have disowned him if he was my son”, he added.

Blakkrasta’s attacks on Sarkodie has come at the time the rapper is promoting his “No Pressure” album and receiving huge support from other artistes.

But Blakkrasta obviously doesn’t want to be part of those supporters.