Dagbon Youth Say Asantehene Is King Of Peace

The Dagbon Youth presenting the citation to Otumfuo at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi

THE YOUTH of Dagbon have described the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as the “King of Peace.”

According to them, the Asante Monarch deserved the enviable title, considering his unique peacemaking roles.

They stated that the Dagbon kingdom was in crisis for decades, and Otumfuo used wisdom to help liberate them.

The Dagbon Youth, who stormed the Manhyia Palace to present a citation to Otumfuo, said “Indeed, you are father for all.”

In the citation, the Dagbon Youth said they were thrilled by the Asantehene’s patience, wisdom and unique tolerance.

They also praised Otumfuo for carefully listening to every stakeholder in the Dagbon crisis and eventually resolving the challenge.

According to them, Otumfuo, despite his busy schedule, even listened to the Dagbon Youth during the mediation process.

They said if there is lasting peace, unity and reconciliation in Dagbon currently, then Otumfuo should be honoured.

Otumfuo, in his acceptance speech, expressed his happiness to the Dagbon Youth for deciding to honour him.

He, however, said “the Dagbon Youth rather deserved to be honoured for their roles in the mediation process.”

From day one, he said, the Dagbon Youth stayed neutral and exhibited patriotism, thereby helping to achieve peace.

“I appreciate your efforts and contributions to the peace of Dagbon, and I will find time to honour you,” he promised.

Otumfuo said, he also cherishes the youth of Dagbon for their patriotic nature, so he would personally honour them soon.

“I have not forgotten about you, thank you for the citation, but I have to honour you for the world to see your efforts.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi