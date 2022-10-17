Daily Guide Grabs 3 RTP Awards Nominations

Kwame Blay, CEO of DGN

Daily Guide Network (DGN), a subsidiary of Western Publications Limited, has received three nominations at the 2022 edition of the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards, Africa.

The nomination includes Digital and Emerging Television Station of the Year and Newspaper of the Year.

It is with no doubt that Daily Guide Network under the 2021/2022 year review has been the most talked about and sought-after media house in the country producing compelling stories and making headlines in Ghana’s news media.

With Samuel Boadi as the new News Editor for the DAILY GUIDE newspaper and supported by his able news reporters, the news outlet has served Ghanaians with the best news stories on topical issues facing the country, receiving massive appraisal from well-meaning Ghanaians and critiques from perpetrators of heinous crimes been exposed by its publications.

The DGN can boast of being an advocate media house against the “Stop The Galamsey” campaign, which seeks to expose wrongdoers involved in destroying Ghana’s water bodies and other natural resources among other national stories which have been the topic for discussion in the country.

Daily Guide Network is optimistic that this year it will win the awards in the nominated categories.

The awards scheme, organised by Big Event Ghana, was established to recognise and celebrate outstanding media personalities who exhibit exemplary leadership toward building a vision and a future for Ghana’s media platform.

It also awards media institutions and programmes that have demonstrated an outstanding track record and impacted society during the year under review.

The 2022 RTP Awards promises to be bigger and much more rewarding to the nominees and patrons of the event.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke