Nobody Can Compete City… Klopp Admits

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola (R)

Liverpool cannot compete with Manchester City’s financial power, manager Jurgen Klopp said last Friday, adding that their Premier League rivals and some other clubs “can do what they want.”

Asked how Liverpool could keep up with Pep Guardiola’s team, who won the Premier League for the fourth time in five seasons in May, Klopp replied that nobody could.

“You will not like the answer, and you all have the answer already. Nobody can compete with City in that,” he said.

“You have the best team in the world and you put in the best striker on the market. No matter what it costs, you just do it.

“I know City will not like it, nobody will like it, you’ve asked the question but you know the answer. What does Liverpool do? We cannot act like them. It is not possible.”

City signed Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in a deal reported to be worth £51 million ($56.97m) in the summer but the multi-year deal, including his salary, could exceed €300m.

“There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially,” Klopp said. He was referring to the United Arab Emirates owners of City, the majority Saudi ownership of Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain, which has a Qatari owner.

“It’s legal and everything, fine, but they can do what they want. It is not a problem at all for me, it’s like it is.”