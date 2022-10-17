Griezmann Begs Atleti Fans For Barca Move

Antoine Griezmann apologised to Atletico Madrid’s fans for the “hurt” he caused them by leaving the club, after scoring the only goal in their 1-0 LaLiga win at Athletic Club on Saturday.

Griezmann’s return was made permanent on Monday — signing a contract until 2026 — after Atletico and Barcelona agreed a €20 million transfer fee, ending a dispute over the forward’s loan agreement which saw him used as a substitute for most of this season.

Under the terms of the two-year loan agreed in 2021, Atletico were due to pay €40m if the player featured for over 45 minutes in 50% of the games for which he was available, leading the club to order manager Diego Simeone to keep him on the bench in an attempt to force Barca into a compromise.

“I’m very proud to have finally been able to get to this point, to be able to renew [my contract] and to be an Atletico player completely,” Griezmann said on Saturday.