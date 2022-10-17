Jamaican Star Da’Ville Endorses 2022 Ghana DJ Awards

Da’Ville

Popular Jamaican singer and songwriter Orville Thomas, better known by his stage name Da’Ville, has thrown his support behind Africa’s biggest DJ event, the annual Ghana DJ Awards Festival.

The Jamaican reggae act, who produced the hit song ‘Always on my mind’, congratulated Merqury Republic, organisers of the festival for creating such a remarkable initiative to change the face of disc jockeying and the promotion of music in Africa.

“A big congratulations to Merqury Republic, organisers of the Ghana DJ Awards, Africa’s biggest DJ event,” he said in a viral video.

He further applauded the works of disc jockeys in Ghana and beyond. “Big ups to all the DJs in Ghana and Africa as a whole for your great works and pushing music beyond boundaries,” the singer added.

On Monday, October 10, 2022, organisers released nominees for the 28 categories, which saw last year’s Best DJ of the Year winner, DJ Vyrusky, bagging the highest nominations for seven categories.

The 10th edition of the Ghana DJ Awards is scheduled to take place at the Silver Star Towers in Accra on November 5, 2022, at 8pm.