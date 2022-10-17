Chief Biney Eyes NDC Nat’l Organiser Seat

Chief Biney

FORMER DEPUTY National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Biney Hamilton Nixon, has officially declared his intention to contest for the National Organiser position of the party ahead of its upcoming national executives’ elections.

At a colourful ceremony held last week in Accra, Chief Biney outlined his key message as well as strategies towards achieving his ambition.

According to him, “the times that we are in as a political party requires that we find people who have gone through the mill, to come help the party achieve its dream of rescuing Ghana in the 2024 general elections.”

Strengthening of Party Structures

Chief Biney noted that as part of his vision for the party, which is themed ‘The 3S’, his main focus will be to strengthen the key structures within the party, particularly the youth and women’s wing as well as the Zongo caucus.

“The NDC started from the Zongos; and it is about time that we recapture whatever we had from the days of our former leaders, and take control of the Zongos.”

Internal Security

“It is important that as a political party, our internal security is strengthened,” Chief Biney noted.

He stressed that the party must have a functional internal security system that would work hand in hand with the Ghana Police Service to ensure the protection of ballot boxes, police stations as well as coalition centers.

“We cannot use vigilantes to run security. No! When you have a functional security system, even police officers would be forced to do the right thing,” he said.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio & Prince Fiifi Yorke