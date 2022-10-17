Kurt Retains WAFU B Seat

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has been re-elected as President of the West Africa Football Union – WAFU Zone B.

The experienced football administrator retained his seat after running unopposed in an elective congress that took place in Cote D’Ivoire on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

This comes after no other candidate filed nominations to contest him for the leadership of the sub-regional body.

Okraku will serve another four-year term, having succeeded Djibrilla Hima Hamidou of Niger, who vacated the seat in May 2021.