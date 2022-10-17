Moroccan Envoy, Ghana’s Most Beautiful At Damba

On the right of Ghana’s Most Beautiful is Farouk Aliu Mahama and the Moroccan envoy during the Damba festival at the Gbewa Palace

This year’s annual Damba festival of the people of Dagbon was given a diplomatic touch with the presence of the Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Imane Quaadil.

She joined her host, the MP for Yendi Constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama, for the annual festival at the Gbewa Palace last Friday.

The Damba festival, although an annual display of culture, has a religious touch as it is also a period for the celebration of the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

This year’s event brought together dignitaries from officialdom, traditional settings and people from all walks of life to the Gbewa Palace in Yendi.

Also gracing the event was the recently crowned 2022 Ghana’s Most Beautiful, a daughter of Dagbon, Ms. Teiya Ayisha Dahamani.

This year’s event is an endorsement of the now restored peace and unity in Dagbon.

The Dagbon King, Ndan Ya Na Abukari Mahama II, received homage from his subjects, a feature of such events.

In his remarks after the incident, the MP, dressed in Dagbon costume, said “we ought to be proud of this heritage and guard it jealously to consolidate our culture.”

The Moroccan envoy is in Yendi in furtherance of an arrangement brokered by the Yendi MP towards the creation of skills-based opportunities for the people of the town.

During her last engagement with the MP, she reportedly said “it will be exciting and great for Morocco to collaborate with the people of Yendi. She will also visit the project site of a planned Skills Development Centre in Yendi as part of the schedule.

The MP for Yendi has been working towards establishing linkages with amenable diplomats with a view to attracting support for projects which will better the lots of residents of the town.

By A.R. Gomda