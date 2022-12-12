Daily Guide Is Best Newspaper Of The Year

Leading private newspaper, Daily Guide, has been adjudged the Best Newspaper at the 12th edition of the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards held last Sunday in Accra.

Tagged as Ghana’s favourite Private Newspaper, Daily Guide beat newspapers such as the Daily Graphic, the Finder, Business and Financial Times, New Statesman, Graphic Showbiz, Insight, The Crusading Guide, Ghanaian Times, and The Mirror to win the coveted award.

The organisers of the RTP Awards this year nominated Daily Guide Network (DGN), a subsidiary of Western Publications Limited in the Digital and Emerging Television Station of the Year category.

The awards scheme, organised by Big Event Ghana, was established to recognise and celebrate outstanding media personalities who exhibit exemplary leadership toward building a vision and a future for Ghana’s media platform.

It also awards media institutions and programmes that have demonstrated an outstanding track record and impacted society during the year under review.

Daily Guide newspaper has served Ghanaians with the best news stories on topical issues in the country, receiving massive appraisal from well-meaning Ghanaians and critiques from perpetrators of heinous crimes exposed by its publications.

Below are the list of winners for the 2022 RTP Awards;

RTP Personality of the Year

• Dr Randy Abbey – Metro TV

• Stacy Amoateng – Platinum Network

• Bernard Avle – Citi FM

• Nana Aba Anamoah – GHOne TV

• Johnnie Hughes – TV3

• Abeiku Aggrey Santana – Okay FM

• Agyemang Prempeh – Power FM

• Giovanni Caleb – TV3

• Countryman Songo –Adom TV/FM (WINNER)

Media Group of the Year

• Multimedia Group

• Despite Media Group (WINNER)

• Angel Broadcasting Network (Abn)

• Eib Network

• Class Media Group

• Omni Media

• Media Generale (MG)

TV Station of the Year

• UTV (WINNER)

• TV3

• Joy News

• GHOne TV

• Angel TV

• Adom TV

• Citi TV

Digital TV Channel of the Year

• Angel TV

• TV XYZ

• Homebase TV

• DGN TV

• Adom TV

• Max TV

• RTV

• CTV

• Mx24 TV (WINNER)

• Bryt TV

• 4syte TV

Emerging TV Station of the Year

• TV XYZ

• DGN TV

• Max TV

• Mx24 TV

• 3Music TV –(WINNER)

• 4syte TV

• Bryt TV

• Atinka TV

• Onua TV

• Movement TV

TV Discovery of the Year

• George Kwaning – TV3

• Nuong Faalong – Mx24 TV

• Oheneba Serwah – RTV

• Kwaku Owusu Debrah – Pan Africa TV

• Oforiwaa Oyo – Mx24 TV (WINNER)

• Asiedua Akomea – Metro TV

• Yaa Yeboah – Bryt TV

• Romeo Oduro – UTV

• David Ofori Osafo (Bongo Depharaa) — UTV

• Ama Brako – Angel TV

• Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman – TV XYZ

TV Programme of the Year

• Date Rush – TV3

• New Day – TV3

• Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2021 – TV3

• Gh Today – GHOne TV

• Adekye Nsroma – UTV

• Restoration With Stacy – Platinum Network

• United Showbiz – UTV (WINNER)

• Ladies Lounge – Angel TV

TV Morning Show Host of the Year

• Berla Mundi – TV3

• Serwaa Amihere – GHOne TV

• Yaa Konamah – UTV

• Johnnie Hughes – TV3 (WINNER)

• Lantam Papanko – GHOne TV

• Cookie Tee – TV3

• Dr Randy Abbey – Metro TV

• Captain Smart – Onua TV

• Babiee Dappah – Max TV

Television Morning Programme of the Year

• AM Show – Joy News

• New Day – TV3 (WINNER)

• GH Today – GHOne TV

• Max Morning – Max TV

• Adehye Nsroma – UTV

• Good Morning Ghana – Metro TV

• Breakfast Daily – Citi TV

• The AM Club – Mx24 TV

• Dwabremu – CTV

TV Sports Show Host of the Year

• Philip Sitsofe Atsrim – Max TV

• Patrick Osei Agyemang (Songo) – Adom TV (WNNER)

• Saddick Adams (Sports Obama) — Angel TV

• Michael Kofi Oduro – Metro TV

• Juliet Bawuah – TV3

• Thierry Nyann – TV3

• Yaw Ampofo Ankrah – Max TV

• Nathaniel Attoh – Joy News

TV Sports Programme of the Year

• Sports Station – TV3

• Angel Sports Live – Angel TV

• E-Sports Live – ETV Ghana

• Metro Sports – Metro TV

• Premier League Preview Show – Citi TV

• Fire For Fire – Adom TV (WINNER)

• Premier League Show – Max TV

• Off The Cut – Mx24 TV

TV Female Entertainment Show Host of the Year

• Mz Dru – Mx24 TV

• Akua Amoakowaa – Adom TV

• Chrystal Kwame-Aryee – TV3

• Xandy Kamel – Angel TV

• Jackie Acquaye – GHOne TV

• Anita Akuffo – TV3

• Nana Ama Mcbrown – UTV (WINNER)

• Doreen Avio – Joy News

• Nana Yaa Tanoa Boakye – Metro TV

TV Male Entertainment Show Host of the Year

• Giovani Caleb – TV3

• Abeiku Aggrey Santana — UTV

• KMJ – Joy Prime

• Agyemang Prempeh – TV XYZ

• Kojo Preko Dankwa – CTV

• DJ Vyrusky – Mx24 TV

• Christian Agyei Frimpong – Onua TV

• Akrobeto – UTV (WINNER)

• IB – Joy Prime

TV Entertainment Programme of the Year

• United Showbiz — UTV(WINNER)

• The Purple Room Show – GHOne TV To Adom TV

• Xpressive – GHOne TV

• Ladies Lounge – Angel TV

• Showbiz 360 – TV3

• Atuu – UTV

• Music Music – TV3

• Real News – UTV

TV Female Newscaster of the Year

• Bridgete Otoo – Metro TV

• Afia Adutwumwaa Morosa – UTV

• Portia Gabor – TV3

• Afia Kyere – UTV

• Frema Adunyame – Citi TV

• Annie Efua Ampofo – Metro TV

• Serwaa Amihere – GHOne TV

• Lily Mohammed – GHOne TV

• Ayisha Yakubu-Halid – TV3 (WINNER)

TV Male Newscaster of the Year

• Ridwan Kareem – GHOne TV

• Israel Laryea – Joy News

• Anim Addo – UTV

• Alfred Ocansey – TV3 (WINNER)

• Umaru Sanda Amadu – Citi TV

• Agya Kwabena – UTV

• Martin Asiedu Dartey – TV3

• Justice Appiah – Pan African TV

TV News Programme of the Year

• UTV News – UTV (WINNER)

• News 360 – TV3

• Joy News Prime – Joy News

• Citi Newsroom – Citi TV

• GHOne Newsroom – GHOne TV

• DGN News – DGN TV

• News Night – Metro TV

• Real News – UTV

TV Current Affair Show Host of the Year

• Paul Adom Otchere – Metro TV

• Bernard Avle – Citi TV

• Nana Aba Anamoah — GHOne (WINNER)

• Agya Kwabena — UTV

• Samson Lardy Anyenini – Joy News

• Francis Abban – GHOne TV

• Annie Efua Ampofo – Metro TV

TV Current Affair Programme of the Year

• Good Evening Ghana – Metro TV

• The Point Of View – Citi TV

• State Of Affairs – GHOne TV

• The Key Point – TV3 (WINNER)

• Good Afternoon Ghana – Metro TV

• Critical Issues – UTV

• News File – Joy News

TV Female Presenter of the Year

• Nana Ama Mcbrown – UTV (WINNER)

• Berla Mundi – TV3

• Afia Pinamang – Angel TV

• Cookie Tee – TV3

• Serwaa Amihere – GHOne TV

• Yaa Konamah – UTV

• Stacy Amoateng – Platinum Network

• Nana Aba Anamoah – GHOne Yv

• Bridgete Otoo – Metro TV

TV Development Show Host of the Year 2020-2021

• Berla Mundi – TV3

• Portia Gabor – GHOne TV

• Ms Nancy – GHOne TV To TV3

• Akumaa Mama Zimbi – Adom TV

• Anim Addo – UTV

• Stacy Amoateng – Platinum Network

• Justice Danquah – ETV Ghana

• Nana Aba Anamoah – GHOne TV

• Dr Hannah-Lisa Tetteh – Joy News (WINNER)

TV Development Programme of the Year

• The Ghanaian Farmer – Joy Prime

• Ayekoo — UTV (WINNER)

• Joy Health And Vitality – Joy News

• The Day Show – TV3

• Restoration With Stacy — Platinum Network

• My Health My Life — UTV

• Odo Ahomaso — Adom TV

• In Bed With Adwen — ETV Ghana

• Duvet – GHOne TV

TV Reality Show of the Year

• Date Rush – TV3

• Talented Kidz – TV3

• Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2021 – TV3 (WINNER)

• Moments With Mz Dru – Mx24 TV

• Woso – Angel TV

• The Next TV Star – GHOne TV

• Ghana’s Strongest – TV3

TV Local Series of the Year 2020-2021

• Yantah — UTV

• Kurowura – TV3

• Boys Abre – UTV (WINNER)

• Police Academy — UTV

• The Half Serious Show – GHOne TV

TV Cooking/Culinary Programme of the Year

• Mcbrown’s Kitchen — UTV

• Ghanaian Kitchen — Homebase TV (WINNER)

• Supa’s Kitchen – Angel TV

• Chef Diaries – TV3

• Aben Wo Ha – Onua TV

• Aben Show – Angel TV

• Big Chef – Joy Prime

Blogger of the Year

• Ameyaw Debrah – Ameyawdebrah.com

• Eugene Osafo Nkansah – Nkonkonsa.com (WINNER)

• Aaron Safohene Afful — Ronnie Is Everywhere

• Felix Adomako Mensah – Zionfelix.Net

• Rashid Emmanuel – Ghpage.com

• Attractive Mustapha – Attractivemustapha.com

• Isaac Aidoo – Ghkwaku.com

• Augustus Koranteng Kyei – Kobbykyeinews.com

• Samuel Kumah – Sammykaymedia.com

• Stephen Mingle – Ghhyper

Radio Station of the Year

• Peace FM (WINNER)

• Citi FM

• Okay FM

• Angel FM

• Joy FM

• Power FM

• Adom FM

Radio Programme of the Year

• Kokrooko – Peace FM (WINNER)

• Dwaso Nsem – Adom FM

• Ekosisen – Asempa FM

• Ekwanso Dwoodwoo – Okay FM

• Citi Breakfast Show – Citi FM

• Ade Akye Abia– Okay FM

• Anopa Bofour – Angel FM

Best Radio Station Greater Accra Region

• Adom FM

• Peace FM (WINNER)

• Okay FM

• Citi FM

• Hitz FM

• Angel FM

• 3FM

• Power FM

• Starr FM

• Joy FM

Best Radio Station Ashanti Region

• Pure FM

• Hello FM

• Angel FM (WINNER)

• Luv FM

• Nhyira FM

• Oyerepa FM

• Kessben FM

• Wontumi Radio

• Kumasi FM

• YFM

Best Radio Station Eastern Region

• Bryte FM

• Aben FM

• Ahenkan FM

• Okwahu FM

• Obuoba FM

• Emak FM

• Agoo FM

• Taste FM (WINNER)

• Rite FM

• Eastern FM

Best Radio Station Northern Sector

• Kesmi FM

• Home Radio

• Filla FM

• Radio Savanna

• Radio Tamale

• Tungsung Radio

• Radio Progress

• Angel FM

• Word Radio

• Dagbon FM (WINNER)

Best Radio Station Central Region

• Kingdom FM, Mankessim

• Kingdom, Cape Coast

• Rich FM

• Pink FM

• Atl FM

• Darling FM (WINNER)

• Nkwa FM

• Splash FM

• Kastle FM, Cape Coast.

• Ahomka FM

Best Radio Station Volta-Oti Sector

• Kekeli FM

• Sela FM

• Heritage FM

• Swiss FM

• Oti FM

• Dzigbodi FM

• Beyond FM

• Ho FM (WINNER)

• Denyigba Radio

• Vov Radio

Best Radio Station Western Sector

• Skyy Power FM

• Connect FM

• Angel FM

• Cheers FM

• Medeama FM

• Trinity FM

• YFM

• Radio Shama

• Radio Premier

• Tadi FM (WINNER)

Best Radio Station Brong-Ahafo Sector

• Ark FM

• Cheers FM

• Moonlight FM

• Genesis Radio

• Suncity Radio

• Angel FM (Daily Guide)

• Dormaa FM

• Sunyani FM

• Space FM

• Service Radio

Best Radio Personality Greater Accra Region

• Umaru Sanda Amadu – Citi FM

• Francis Abban – Starr FM

• Agyemang Prempeh – Power FM

• Bernard Koku Avle – Citi FM –( WINNER)

• Quophi Okyeame – Angel FM

• Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie — Okay FM

• Kofi Adoma Nwanwani – Angel FM

• Abeiku Santana – Okay FM

Best Radio Personality Ashanti Region

• Kofi Asante – Akoma FM (WINNER)

• Kwame Tanko – Angel FM

• Colins Atta Poku – Wontumi FM To Sompa FM

• Ike De Unpredictable – Angel FM

• Eugene Adu Poku – Oyerepa FM

• Auntie Naa – Oyerepa FM

• Kojo Marfo – Abusua FM

• DJ Slim – Radio One

Best Radio Personality Eastern Region

• Akwasi Boateng (Papa Franko) – Sunrise FM

• Wonder Gee – Taste FM

• Mc DJ Viper – Taste FM

• Royal Mama Cita – Bryt FM

• DJ 024 – Obuorba FM

• DJ Mix– Aben FM

• K Baah – Bryt FM

• Oke – Agoo FM (WINNER)

Best Radio Personality Northern Sector Of Ghana

• Angaamwin Alhassan Ibrahim – Radio Tamale

• DJ Zampreyal – Radio Savannah

• Akosua Kwarteng Boatema – Filla FM

• Moris Banamwine – Radio Progress (WINNER)

• Fostino Asprilla – Home Radio

• Annaakaa Waris – Home Radio

• Dimbie Jamaldeen – Tunsung Radio

• Abayema Subur – Tunsung Radio

Best Radio Personality Central Region

• Prince Appiah Kubi – Pink FM

• Kwame Dapaah – Kingdom FM

• Shadrack Owusu Menz – Rich FM

• Amansan Krakye – Kastle FM

• Nana Ama Egyirba – Darling FM-Asaa se FM (WINNER)

• Shaq B – Darling FM

• Barista Daniel – Atl FM

• Candy Man – Darling FM

Best Radio Personality Volta-Oti Sector

• Mary Delanyo Bedzo – Kekeli FM

• Eyram Kingsley Ameshi – Revival Radio

• Maame Esi Nyamekye – Vov Radio (WINNER)

• Kwabena Ntow – Oti FM

• Frank Foley – Heritage FM

• Israel Tosu – Oti FM

• Bubune Bernice Mizpa – Denyigba Radio

• Pascal Rock Nyamador – Kekeli FM

Best Radio Personality Western Sector

• Yoofi Eyeson – Spice FM

• Sister Pama – Angel FM

• Paa Kwesi Simpson – Connect FM

• Juliet Commey – Radio Premier

• Pm De Presenyer – YFM

• Chelsea Sey – YFM

• Honourable Anastasia – Angel FM (WINNER)

• Naomi Afriyie Naynor – Trinity FM To Skyy Power FM

Best Radio Personality Brong-Ahafo Sector

• DJ Quest – Ark FM

• Audrey Akosua Tindana – Angel FM

• DJ Sly – Ark FM

• Ampaabeng Romeo – Moonlite FM

• Collins Yaw Junior (Cy) – Genesis Radio

• Cardinal Akwasi Takyi – Angel FM

• Nana Amakye – Classic FM ( WINNER)

• Kofi Abochi – Classic FM

Radio Morning Show Host of the Year

• Kofi Adoma Nwanwani – Angel FM

• Bernard Avle – Citi FM

• Francis Abban – Starr FM

• Prince Minkah – Power FM

• Andy Dosty – Hitz FM

• Kwasi Aboagye – Neat FM

• Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie – Okay FM

Radio Morning Programme of the Year

• Kokrokoo – Peace FM –(WINNER)

• Morning Starr – Starr FM

• Daybreak Hitz – Hitz FM

• Citi Breakfast Show – Citi FM

• Super Morning Show – Joy FM

• Ade Akye Abia – Okay FM

• Dwaso Nsem – Adom FM

• Anopa Bofour – Angel FM Accra

Radio Mid-Morning Show Host of the Year

• Doreen Andoh – Joy FM

• Agyemang Prempeh – Power FM

• Kofi Kum Bilson– Peace FM

• Nana Romeo – Accra FM

• Ohemaa Woyeje – Angel FM

• Agyenim Boateng – Kessben FM

• Miriam Osei Agyemang – 3FM

Radio Late Afternoon Show Host of the Year

• Abeiku Santana – Okay FM

• Giovanni Caleb – 3FM

• Odiahenkan Kwame Yeboah – Peace FM (WINNER)

• Quophi Okyeame – Angel FM

• Elvis Crystal – Asaase Radio

• Kwame Bee – Kasapa FM

• Lexis Bill – Joy FM

• Fiifi Pratt – Kingdom Plus

Radio Late Afternoon Programme of the Year

• Ekosisen – Asempa FM (WINNER)

• Angel Drive — Angel FM

• Ekwanso Brebre — Peace FM

• Ekwanso Dwoodwoo — Okay FM

• 3FM Drive – 3FM

• Drive Time On Joy – Joy FM

• Ofie Kwanso — Adom FM

• Afro Joint With Fiifi Pratt – Kingdom Plus

Radio Sports Show Host of the Year 2021–2022

• George Addo Junior – Hitz/Joy FM

• Dan Kwaku Yeboah – Peace FM (WINNER)

• Saddick Adams (Sports Obama) – Angel FM (Accra)

• Michael Darko (Don Summer) – Angel FM (Kumasi)

• Rockson ADJei Yeboah – Fox FM (Kumasi)

• Adam ADJei – Kasapa FM

• Yaw Ofosu Larbi – 3FM

• Bright Kankam Boadu – Pure FM (Kumasi)

Radio Sports Programme of the Year

• Asempa Sports – Asempa FM

• Angel Sports – Angel FM (Kumasi)

• Peace Power Sports – Peace FM

• Angel Floodlight Sports – Angel FM (Accra) (WINNER)

• Happy Sports – Happy FM

• Joy Sports – Joy FM

• Citi Sports – Citi FM

• Power Sports – Power FM

Radio Newscaster of the Year (Local Language)

• Nana Yaw Kesseh – Peace FM (WINNER)

• Nana Yaa Konadu – Peace FM

• Kwadwo Dickson — Angel FM

• Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman – Power FM

• Akosua Ago Aboagyie – Peace FM

• Bonohene Baffour Awuah – Kasapa FM

• Maame Biamah Kwafo – Peace FM

• Kyenkyenhene – Angel FM

Radio Newscaster of the Year (English Language)

• Kwesi Debrah – Luv FM

• Umaru Sanda Amadu – Citi FM

• Naa Dedei Tetteh – Starr FM

• Alfred Ocansey – 3FM

• Valentina Ofori Afriyie – Class FM (WINNER)

• Pearl Akanya Ofori – Citi FM

• Evans Mensah – Joy FM

Radio News Programme of the Year

• Eye Witness News – Citi FM

• Peace News – Peace FM

• Starr News Today – Starr FM

• Top Story – Joy FM

• Kasapa Kasiebo – Kasapa FM

• Accra Kasiebo — Accra FM (WINNER)

• Power News – Power FM

• Orgasm News – Angel FM

Radio Entertainment Talk Show Host

• Agyemang Prempeh – Power FM

• Dave Hammer – Hello FM (Kumasi)

• Kwasi Aboagye – Peace FM (WINNER)

• Andy Dosty – Hitz FM

• Christian Agyei Frimpong – Onua FM

• Halifax Ansah Addo – Okay FM

• Nana Romeo – Accra FM

• Mike 2 – Adom FM

• Ola Michael – Neat FM

Radio Entertainment Talk Programme of the Year

• Power Entertainment – Power FM (WINNER)

• Entertainment Review – Peace FM

• Hello Entertainment Review – Hello FM

• Best Entertainment – Okay FM

• Annigyie Mmre – Onua FM

• Showbiz Review — Hitz FM

• Adom Entertainment Hall — Adom FM

Radio Entertainment Pundit of the Year

• Arnold Asamoah Baidoo – Entertainment Review, Peace FM (WINNER)

• Fred Kyei Mensah – Power Entertainment, Power FM

• Mr Logic – Showbiz Review, Hitz FM

• Counselor Lutterodt – Entertainment Review, Peace FM

• Ruthy Mummie De-Nelson – Nhyira FM (Kumasi)

• Sammy Rasta – Power Entertainment, Power FM

• Sally Frimpong – Power Entertainment, Power FM

• Whitney Boakye Mensah – Entertainment Review, Peace FM

Radio DJ of the Year

• DJ Black – Hitz FM/Joy FM

• DJ Slim – Radio One

• Mr Kaxtro – Ultimate FM

• DJ Aroma – Pure FM

• DJ Faculty — 3FM

• DJ Young Boy – Peace FM

• DJ Phletch – Okay FM (WNNER)

• DJ Jaydee – 3FM

Radio Female Presenter of the Year

• Nana Yaa Brefo – Angel FM

• Ohemaa Woyeje – Angel FM

• Auntie Naa – Oyerepa FM

• Mama Efe – Nhyira FM

• Nana Yaa Konadu – Peace FM

• Akosua Agor Aboagye – Okay FM

• Akumaa Mama Zimbi – Adom FM(WINNER)

• Doreen Andoh – Joy FM

Radio Development Show Host of the Year

• Nana Yaa Konadu – Peace FM (WINNER)

• Mama Efe – Nhyira FM

• Johnnie Hughes – 3FM

• Akumaa Mama Zimbi– Adom FM

• Etornam Sey – 3FM

• Auntie Naa – Oyerepa FM

• Nana Yaa Brefo – Angel FM

Radio Development Programme of the Year

• Wo Haw Ne Sen? – Peace FM

• Community Connect – 3FM

• Obra – Nhyira FM

• Won Mpom Te Sen? – Peace FM

• Oyerepa Afutuo – Oyerepa FM

• Odo Ahomaso – Adom FM (WINNER)

• Ideal Home – 3FM

Radio Reggae Show Host of the Year

• African Child – Luv FM/Nhyira FM

• Blakk Kobby – 3FM

• King Lagazee – Hitz FM To Asaase Radio

• Blackface – Accra FM

• Wailer – Kasapa FM (WINNER)

• Bontai – Gye Nyame FM

• Blakk Rasta – Zylofon FM To Accra FM

Radio Gospel Show Host of the Year

• So Me So – Oyerepa FM

• Rev Richard Afful – Number One FM

• Pastor Jeremiah – Nhyira FM

• Franky 5 – Hitz FM (WINNER)

• Agyenim Boateng – Kessben FM

• Johnson Adu Boahen – Angel FM (Accra)

• Rev Gabriel Ansah – Adom FM

Radio Talk Show Host of the Year

• Philip Osei Bonsu (OB) – Asempa FM

• Bonohene Baffour Awuah – Kasapa FM

• Mugaabe Maase – Power FM

• Mac Jerry Osei Agyeman – Neat FM (WINNER)

• Nana Yaw Kesseh – Peace FM

• Nana Yaa Konadu – Peace FM

• Samson Lardy Anyenini – Joy FM

Newspaper of the Year

• Daily Graphic

• Daily Guide (WINNER)

• The Finder

• Business And Financial Times

• New Statesman

• Graphic Showbiz

• Insight

• The Crusading Guide

• Ghanaian Times

• Mirror

Online Portal of the Year

• Citifmonline.com

• Ghanaweb.com (WINNER)

• Peacefmonline.com

• Myjoyonline.com

• 3news.com

• Angelfmonline.com

• Myrepubliconline.com

• Starrfmonline.com

