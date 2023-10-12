Daily Guide’s Eric Kombat Nominated for NR GJA Awards

Eric Kombat

The Northern Regional Correspondent of the Daily Guide Network, the leading private multimedia house in Ghana, Eric Kombat, has been nominated for this year’s Northern Regional Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) awards.

The Awards nominees also include Christopher Amoako – TV3, Rosemary Wayo – Ghana News Agency, Yakubu Abdul-Wahab Yumza – Zaa TV, Prince Kwame Tamakloe – Rainbow Radio, Mohammed Fugu – Daily Graphic, Comfort Sena Fetrie – Ghana News Agency, Mohammed Aminu Alabira – CITI News, Halid Prince Mukadi Gbramoni – Zaa TV and Baba Kamil Mohammed – Asaase Radio.

The Northern Region GJA Awards, 2022, slated for Saturday, October 14, 2023 which is the third edition of the Awards, is on the theme: “Promoting Responsible Behaviour to Protect the Environment: The Role of the Media”.

A statement by the Northern Regional Secretary of the Northern Regional Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), indicated that Honourable Samuel A. Jinapor, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Damongo Constituency will be the Guest Speaker whilst Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre will Chair the occasion. Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, who is also a Life Patron of the Northern Regional branch of the GJA, is expected to grace the ceremony and the Honourable Regional Ministers for Northern, North East, and Savannah Regions will also be in attendance.

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwunfour, President of the GJA will lead a delegation of National Executive of the GJA to grace the occasion.