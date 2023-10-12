NDC To Help EC Deal With “Network Breakdowns”

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to assist the Electoral Commission (EC) in addressing network issues encountered during the recent limited registration exercise.

NDC Director of Elections and IT, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah said the party strongly believes the “network breakdowns” pose a major threat to the country’s democracy if allowed to recur during elections 2024.

In a Facebook post yesterday, he added, “We shall, with patriotic zeal, assist the EC to troubleshoot the problem(s) for immediate remedy.”

“Moreover, we’re pursuing the root cause(s) of the regularly irregular breakdown of the EC’s network system,” he noted.

According to Dr. Boamah, the EC also failed to meet its goal for the limited voter registration exercise.

“It is a notorious fact that the EC failed woefully to meet its own originally set target of registering over 1.3 million Ghanaians because of the decision to restrict registration to only the District Offices of the EC,” he emphasized.

“Again, data from the registration exercise proved that the Guarantor system remains a vital identifier for many Ghanaians; thus cannot be scrapped anytime soon by any new Constitutional Instrument, the former Communications Minister added.

He congratulated the NDC leadership at national, regional and branch levels, including ex-President John Dramani Mahama for their contributions in the just ended limited registration.

“Similarly, cheers to our many Registration Agents who stood firm against the intimidation of the ruling NPP government during the period. Your rewards will be both in heaven and on earth.

“You’ve all been amazingly impressive! You have proven that even when the EC refuses to listen to our legitimate concerns and constructive criticisms you’ll rise to the occasion and deliver on your mandate in order to chase the incompetent NPP government to the bush,” he intimated.

He advised the party officers to keep working hard, to march forward with vigilance and avoid complacency.

A Daily Guide Report