Man Kills Brother Over Galamsey Land

A 35-year old resident of Ayensukrom in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region is in the grips of the Bogoso Police for allegedly killing his brother.

According to reports, the suspect, known as Togbe Emmanuel, shot and killed his elder brother, Anthony Kuzire, 38, over a galamsey land at Ayensukrom Number 1.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that the suspect and his elder brother leased the piece of land bequeathed to them by their late father to some small-scale miners in the area to mine gold.

“The two brothers gave the land to the galamsey operators and took money from them after which the miners started their operation on it”, a source indicated.

“After the period given to the miners to operate on the land elapsed, the senior brother, Anthony Kuzie also decided to do some mining on the land but Emmanuel Togbe was not happy about the idea,” the source added.

Togbe was said to have tried everything to stop his brother from mining on the land, but to no avail.

DAILY GUIDE learned that on Monday, October 9, 2023, Emmanuel Togbe knocked on his brother’s door, while carrying his double barrel gun he had been using for hunting.

When Kuzie came out, Togbe reportedly shot and killed him before fleeing from the scene.

Residents who heard a gunshot rushed to the scene and found Kuzie in a pool of blood.

They later reported the incident to police, who arrived on the spot to take Kuzie’s lifeless body to a hospital mortuary.

As the investigation began, a search party was formed and they were able to capture Togbe Emmanuel from his hideout and hand him over to the police.

