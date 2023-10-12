Chief Imam’s Office Announces Ground Rules For Maulud

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

In their efforts to prevent possible desecration of this weekend’s celebration of Holy Prophet Mohammed’s birthday (Maulud) by some political activists, organisers of the annual religious activity at the Office of the National Chief Imam have laid down the ground rules ahead of the date.

During a press briefing on the subject yesterday, the spokesperson for Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu said no party paraphernalia would be allowed at the venue of the event on Saturday.

Speaking to the DAILY GUIDE earlier, he said that speeches during the occasion would be limited to the subject and should be devoid of political innuendos which could generate responses likely to raise tension.

According to the spokesperson, Sheikh Arimiyao Shaibu, “being a religious affair we want it to remain as such. Guests would be accorded the necessary courtesies and they too would be expected to reciprocate the gesture.”

Continuing, he said that “we the organisers would take full control of the activities at the venue and would therefore expect the full cooperation of our guests for the duration of the programme.”

Speakers would be expected to adhere to the time limit allotted them as one of the measures intended to ensure sanity at the venue, he went on.

The Chief Imam, he said, is concerned about sanity at the event.

DAILY GUIDE is reliably informed about plans by a political party to turn the event into a partisan affair by embarrassing their opponents who would turn up at the event.

The pre-Maulud press briefing was therefore intended to ensure that nothing untoward occurred at the event.

When supporters of the two main political parties are not controlled, the otherwise faith activity could degenerate into the exchange of innuendos, the last thing the revered National Chief Imam would want to countenance.

This time on the Islamic calendar is a period for the celebration of the Holy Prophet’s birthday, something the National Chief Imam has consistently done over the years and during which time he hosts political leaders and others.

The theme for this year’s occasion revolves around interfaith harmony, a subject dear to the National Chief Imam, the cordial relationship he has developed with the leadership of the Christian community attesting to that fact.

By A.R. Gomda