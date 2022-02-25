Dakpema Naa Calls for Calm Over Who Owns Tamale

Tamale Dakpema Naa Bawa Fuseini at his palace in Tamale

The Tamale Dakpema Naa Bawa Fuseini, has called on his followers to stay calm and not take the law into their hands over the claims that he is not the chief of Tamale.

There has been tension between followers of the Gulkpena and the Tamale Dakpema Naa over who is the chief of Tamale.

The situation has caused tension within the region which many believe if not managed properly could affect the current peace in Dagbon.

A statement purported to come from the Gbewa palace suggested that the status of Gulkpegu Division and the Gulkpe-Naa as the Paramount Chief of the former has not changed neither has that of the Tamale Dakema as a Fetish Priest and an Elder in charge of the Tamale market toll/fine collection changed.

The statement further urged that for the sake of peace in the metropolis and Gulkpegu Traditional Area, the Overlord and King of Dagbong would want the people of Dagbon to treat the Gulkpe-Naa according to his status as the representative of the King of Dagbon Traditional Area and as such all correspondences and visits to the traditional authority should be directed to him.

This statement did not go down well with some youth from the Dakpema Naa palace who have threatened to cause mayhem over claims that the Dakpema Naa is not the chief of Tamale.

The Protocol Officer of the Dakpema Naa palace, Abdulia Nasir addressing journalists in Tamale assured the public that as far as the palace is concerned the Dakpema Naa title is based on pure Dagbon customs and traditions and for that matter, no rule is enforceable on them without the bases of customs and traditions.

“What we know is that there are due processes and channels where traditional and such sensitive communications must be directed through, hence people should disregard the letter purported to come from the Gbewa palace.

He stated that Tamale belongs to Tamale Dakpema Naa and no amount of machinations can change that.

“We will follow due process to resolve this issue and ensure that the peace in Dagbon is not distorted.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale