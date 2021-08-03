Damongo MP Places Gh 10,000 Reward for Policewoman’s Killer

Suspect Louis Asante with the now deceased Sandra Asiedu

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo who doubles as the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has announced a Gh 10,000 reward for any person who can help police with reliable information that will lead to the arrest of the prime suspect in the alleged killing of the policewoman , Sandra Asiedu in Damongo in the Savannah Region.

The Savannah Regional Minister , Saeed Jibril Muhazu made this known when he visited the Savannah Regional Police Command on behalf of the MP, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

“The MP has pledged that anybody who will be able to give you information that who lead to the arrest of the suspect will be given Gh 10,000.”

The Regional Minister disclosed that an additional Gh 5,000 has been given to him to present to the Savannah Regional Police Command to assist them in the preparation of the burial of the late policewoman.

“The MP Samuel Jinapor is donating Gh 5,000 for the police service to help you facilitate the burial processes and many other things.”

Mr. Muhazu indicated that another Gh 5,000 has been given to be presented to the immediate family of the late policewoman when the family arrives in the region.

The Savannah Regional Police Commander DCOP Enock Adu-Twum Bediako, who received the presentations thanked the Damongo MP, Samuel Jinapor and the Regional Minister for showing concern.

“ We will let the IGP know and the police administration hear that you have donated in support of preparation to the burial of our dear sister.”

According to him, the donation came at the right time because the police service will be moving from Damongo to Obuasi during this period to meet the later policewoman’s family.

Const. Sandra Asiedu was allegedly killed by her supposed boyfriend Louis Asante at her residence on Sunday August 1,2021 in Damongo in the Savannah region.

Suspect Louis Asante traveled from Obuasi to Damongo to visit his supposed girlfriend but met an alleged soldier man boyfriend of the deceased policewoman at his residence.

A statement by the police indicated that on August 2,2021 the Const. Sandra Asiedu was found in a pool of blood with wounds believed to be knife stabs.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo