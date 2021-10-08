Dampare Takes Over As substantive IGP

President Akufo-Addo has sworn in Commissioner of Police (COP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare as the new and substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Ghana Police Service.

At a brief but colourful ceremony at the Jubilee House, the President spoke highly of COP Dampare who becomes the 23rd Inspector General of Police and one of the youngest in the country’s history.

This was the first time a formal ceremony has been held for the swearing in of an Inspector General of Police (IGP) since President Akufo-Addo took office.

The appointment of COP Dampare follows the retirement of the immediate past IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh.

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, President Akufo-Addo asked James Oppong-Boanuh to proceed on his terminal leave with effect from Sunday, August 1, 2021 pending his retirement from the Police Service.

It was then that he asked Commissioner of Police (COP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare to act as IGP.

The President described the two months that COP Dampre was in acting position as eventful since according to him, his actions has received widespread support among the population, thereby vindicating the decision he made in his choice of a new police head in a temporary capacity.

That, he said left him with no option than to confirm his appointment.

The Council of State approved of the President’s appointment on Friday, October 1, 2021.

COP Dampare rose through the ranks from a recruit Constable in 1990 at the age of 20years to become IGP, the pinnacle of his career.

“He’s demonstrated he will be an effective leader of the Police Service and will help foster its efficiency”, the President said, whilst noting with emphasis “I have that in Dr George Akuffo-Dampare we have a worthy successor Mr James Oppong-Boanuh.”

On his part, the Inspector General of Police promised to together with his colleague members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) lift the image of the police better than what they came to meet it.

He also promised to make the police one of the most resepcted institutions in the country.

This, he said they would do by ensuring law and order whilst protecting lives and property and foster police-civilian relations.

Present at the ceremony were various service commanders from sister security agencies and members of the Police Management Board, members of the Council of State and members of the Executive arm of government.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent