Dampare Sworn in As New IGP

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has been sworn in as the 23rd Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Ghana having acted in that position for about two months.

He was sworn into office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday October 8, 2021 at the seat of government, the Jubilee House.

“He has demonstrated he will be an effective leader of the Police. We have a worthy successor to Mr Oppong-Buanoh (the immediate past IGP) and the others who have gone before him,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“Government will do its best to assist you,” the President added.

He seized the opportunity to euologise former IGP, Mr Oppong Buanoh for his work during the his time in office as the IGP.

COP Dampare was appointed as Acting IGP on August 1.

Until his appointment, he was the Director-General in charge of Administration at the Service.

The 51-year-old is currently the youngest IGP to ascend the position since the advent of the Fourth Republic, and the eighth youngest since Ghana gained independence.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare has been in the Ghana Police Service for close to 30 years.

He joined the Service as a Constable and has risen to the highest rank of Commissioner of Police, becoming one of the youngest Police Officers to have attained this status in recent years.

He has served in many leadership positions in the Service, including; Director General (Finance), Director General (Welfare), Director General (ICT), Commandant of the Police Command and Staff College, and Accra Region Police Commander.

Dr Akuffo Dampare became a Chartered Accountant at the age of 25 while serving as a Police Constable and holds a PhD in Finance.

He has been an Adjunct Lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and University of Cape Coast.

Amongst his credentials; George Akuffo Dampare (PhD) was a Special Assistant to the Regional Commander, United Nations Mission in Bosnia Herzegovina, Municipal Police Commander, Cape Coast, ADC to the Vice President of Ghana, Accountant/Finance Officer, Ghana Police Service and the Head of Police and Narcotics Desk at the Ministry of Interior.

He has been credited for his lead role in the swift arrest of the alleged killer of former Abuakwa North MP, J.B. Danquah Adu.

