Assembly Members Reject New Juaben North MCE Nominee

Mrs Comfort Asante, the President nominee for the New Juaben Norh

The Municipal Chief Executive nominee for New Juaben North in the Eastern Region, Comfort Asante has been rejected by Assembly members.

The MCE nominee secured 15 Yes votes as against 14 No votes in the confirmation exercise held on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Comfort Asante was appointed MCE for the New Juaben Municipality in 2017 but moved to New Juaben North when the Municipality was carved out in 2018.

She becomes the third nominee to be rejected in the region.

The DCE nominee for Achiase, Richmond Kofi Amponsah Adjabeng was the first casualty, however, he was confirmed on Sunday, October 3, 2021, through alleged violence and manipulation of the election.

Municipal Chief Executive Nominee for Birim Central Municipality in the Region, Victoria Adu was also rejected by the assembly.

The nominee failed to secure two-thirds majority votes during her confirmation on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Comfort Asante is a product of Ofori Panin Secondary School, she has a Teacher’s Certificate ‘A’ Post-Sec from Akrokeri Teachers College and a Bachelor of Education Degree in Akan and English Languages.

She later proceeded to the University of Cape Coast to obtain a 2nd degree – M. Phil in Akan.

She has been a teacher for over 40 years at the various levels of the Educational ladder, from the Basic School level through to the Tertiary, where she rose to the position of a Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast.

A Methodist Local Preacher, Comfort Asante served as a Government Appointee in the then New Juaben Municipal Assembly from 2000-2008 and also as the Municipal Chief Executive of the same Assembly from 2017 to 2018.

She became MCE for New Juaben North when it was carved out of New Juaben.

BY Daniel Bampoe