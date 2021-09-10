Dampare Tours Central Region

The acting Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and some members of the Police Management Board, POMAB, has embarked on a ground operational tour of the newly created Central East Regional Police Command.

Some of the places visited last Wednesday 8th September, 2021, included Gomoa Nyanyano, Awutu Breku, Gomoa Ojobi, Gomoa Fetteh, Senya Breku, Gomoa Dominase, Adzintem, Gomoa Budumburam, Odupong Ofaakor, Awutu Bawjiase.

The acting IGP was accompanied by COP Mr. Vincent Redeemer Dedjoe, Director-General, Special Duties; DCOP Mr. Francis Abogye Nyarko, Director-General, MTTD; DCOP Mrs Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, Director-General Welfare; DCOP Mr. Kwadwo Otchere Boapeah, the Central East Regional Commander; ACP Oduro Amaning, Deputy Central East Regional Police Commander.

Others were ACP Kwasi Anor Arhin, Director Operations; Chief Superintendent Theodore Hlormenu, Regional operations Commander, Chief Superintendent Charles Ampem Koosono, Kasoa Divisional Commander and the Acting Regional Crime Officer, ASP Innocent Agbanyo.