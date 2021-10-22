Dampare Visits Walewale Injured Cops

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has visited the three personnel who got critically injured in a fatal accident Thursday on Walewale- Bolgatanga road in the line of duty.

The members of the Police Management Board led by the IGP also visited the families of the policemen who unfortunately passed on during the incident which occured Thursday October 21, 2021 to commiserate with them.

The aim of the visit to the three police personnel who, in their line of duty, suffered various degrees of injury and were now incapacitated was to know how each of them was coping.

Brief from the police said processes are underway to airlift the three surviving personnel to Accra for further treatment.

The five personnel from the Anti-robbery Squad were responding to an emergency when they encountered the gory accident.

Two of them died on the spot whiles three survived in the accident.

Meanhwile, the Police Administration has expressed gratitude to the Ghana Armed Forces, especially the Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Real Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Frank Hanson, for their collaborating efforts in airlifting the injured officers.

By Vincent Kubi