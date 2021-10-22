Waliy Urges Fans To Support His New Project

Waliy Abounamarr

GHANAIAN BUDDING Afrobeat/Hip pop music artiste, Waliy Abounamarr, known in real life as Adams Muntar Dawud, has urged his fans in the music industry to give him the needed support and platform to excel.

According to him, there is the need for Ghanaians to create the enabling environment for local artistes to thrive; adding that music lovers should support his new album project titled ‘The Great Triumph 2’ by streaming the music on all digital platforms.

He stressed the need for Ghanaians to cherish and support their own artistes in the face of stiff competition on the global music markets.

Waliy, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Waliy AbouNamarr Records made a breakthrough into the entertainment industry with the hit song Way Out featuring Zeal of defunct VVIP fame in 2019 and produced by the legendary Caskeys.

His new album has seven songs which include Good News, One Song, Way Out Still Gotchu, Kpana Na ft Ras Kuuku among others.

He said his fans do show him so much love when he has a new project out there, however, he will be more delighted if they share and stream his music on all platforms.

“As humanity, we can make things, create, build and appreciate what we have been given in our daily lives. I ask y’all to please support my albums, in any amount you feel is equal or close to your excitement about the music we have, and please visit back real soon for more,” he said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke