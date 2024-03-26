Dan Botwe Fires Up NPP

Some NPP members at the programme

THE NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged all its members to get onboard the party’s campaign train so they can make history by winning three successive presidential elections this year.

Dan Botwe, the NPP Campaign Chairman, who gave the admonishment, stated emphatically that the NPP is approaching the December 7, 2024 election with a united front to ensure total victory.

“This election, we are facing it with an all inclusive campaign. We are working together and we are winning together,” he stated, adding that “nobody should sit on the fence”.

Dan Botwe was speaking during the official inauguration of the Ashanti Regional NPP Campaign Team for election 2024, which was held at the Great Hall at KNUST in Kumasi on Sunday.

The programme was graced by party bigwigs in the region such as Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, the Energy Minister, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff among others.

Dan Botwe pointed out that the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections would not be an easy nut to crack for the NPP, so the party members should take note and get prepared.

According to him, the ruling political party would do great disservice to itself if they mistakenly think that the impending December 7 elections would be won on a silver platter.

Buttressing his claim, he reminded the NPP that some of their Members of Parliament (MPs) won their seats with slim margins during the 2020 polls, stressing that more work is needed now to retain those seats.

“We will not lie to ourselves that the battle is easy. Some of our sitting MPs won with slim margins in 2020, so it is not easy for us in 2024,” Dan Botwe sounded the caution and called for more effort.

He therefore reiterated his earlier call for an all inclusive campaign in order for the NPP to win the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, stressing that the NPP should unite.

Preaches Unity

According to Dan Botwe, the battle ahead calls for a united front, therefore he appealed passionately to NPP members not to fight among themselves. He said they should rather unite to face the election.

Trainings

The NPP Campaign Chairman also announced that the party leadership is determined to go all out and ensure victory in both the presidential and parliamentary polls, so it would train its members well.

“There shall be a lot of trainings to get ourselves prepared adequately for the impending polls. From April 20 to 30, there shall be a training of trainers training and other trainings,” he disclosed.

Ashanti Factor

According to him, the Ashanti Region is so important to the NPP, stressing that the party would count heavily on its massive support from the region, which is its stronghold, to win the elections.

“All political parties have their strongholds and everybody knows the importance of Ashanti to NPP,” he pointed out, and said that the party’s targeted victory could start from the Ashanti Region.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi