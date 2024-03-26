Wontumi Shows Mahama ‘Red Card’

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Wontumi

FORMER PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama has virtually been ruled out as a potential winner of the upcoming December 7 presidential elections.

According to the Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, nicknamed Wontumi, John Mahama cannot win the 2024 elections.

Wontumi disclosed that there is no way the electorate, who are very discerning, would cast their ballot for John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) again.

“John Mahama, you are not an option,” Wontumi exclaimed whilst addressing participants of the Ashanti Regional NPP Campaign Launch in Kumasi.

According to him, the NDC flagbearer failed woefully to deliver when he was given the chance to lead the country for four years, so he is not fit to be president again.

Without mincing words, he said the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who has delivered in office and also has superior campaign message, would win the polls.

Wontumi also catalogued the numerous positive achievements of the Akufo-Addo led-administration, and pointed out that the NPP deserved another term.

“We have introduced free SHS, we have built more factories, on power, we have extended the national grid than any government.

“We have also constructed more roads, among other significant achievements after assuming political power in 2017,” the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman said.

The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman indicated that Ghanaians have realised that the NPP has the ‘keys’ to lead the country to the ‘Promised Land’, therefore, “We cannot disappoint Ghanaians in 2024.”

Wontumi called for unity in the NPP so the party could collectively campaign, win the December elections, and sustain the government’s positive works.

“If we can win, we need unity, we need oneness,” Wontumi stated, adding that the NPP in the Ashanti Region was poised for victory 2024.

He also lauded the MMDCEs in the region for their good works in their areas, stating, “MMDCEs, you are very important in the 2024 campaign in your respective areas.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi