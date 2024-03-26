Ghana’s Devt Not In Regime Change – Ampadu

Dr. Christopher Ampadu (M) flanked by his lieutenants

Executive Director of the Africa Centre for the Study of Worldviews and Wholistic Development of Societies, Dr. Christopher Ampadu, believes that Ghana’s progress can only be achieved by changing mindsets rather than governing regimes.

According to him, the fundamental reason there has been no change in Ghana’s societal situation is a negative attitude and some beliefs that shape the thinking and behaviour of Ghanaians.

Addressing the media at the launch of the new Think Tank in Accra, Dr. Ampadu indicated that Ghana’s problem, which is an Africa problem, is simply an issue of ‘greediness’.

“Many are so greedy and think of their selfish ends and take the bribes and share the monies as if they don’t receive their salaries,” he asserted.

He stated that there is a need to consider the fallacies, ironies, and contradictions in the transformational development of Ghana and Africa as a whole, noting that the continent remains impoverished despite abundant resources.

“We can see churches planted at every corner of our cities and towns. And yet these same places of the continent are the most corrupt. What an irony!

“Come to our country Ghana, with a Christian population of over 70% with churches expanding everywhere, what do we see? Corruption is endemic,” Dr. Ampadu stated.

He explained that his organization had been established to help Africa think through the various fallacies, ironies and contradictions in their development and address them.

“The Center will be research-oriented because these ironies and contradictions should not just be assumed and accepted as our label and religiously say Amen to it as God’s intentions and purposes for Africa,” he noted.

According to him, students of development should conduct a holistic and comprehensive scientific research to properly situate Africa’s problems from the roots to the fruits, taking into account the belief systems, culture, values, attitudes, and behaviors that result in the fruits, which are the consequences that have deviated Africa from its development.

“We cannot just be a people with PhDs who are knowledgeable in almost everything and yet, in the midst of wealth, live hopelessly as beggars, thinking selfishly only of what we can get in everything we do with the hope that we will only make it if we travel to foreign lands,” he intimated.

By Ernest Kofi Adu