Plan Int’l Commissions Water Facilities, Girl-Friendly Latrine

Mr. Contant Tchona and North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria commissioning the projects

Plan International Ghana has commissioned water facilities and a girl-friendly latrine at Diani Community in West Mamprusi District of the North East region.

The water system has a storage capacity of 10cubic meters (rombo 1000 polytank) with 4 fetching points distributed across the community with the facility designed to serve 1200 people.

The commissioning of the facilities which coincided with the World Water Day celebration forms part of the Integrated Package for Sustainable Community Development (IPADEV) Project, which aims to create a resilient and protective environment for children, especially girls, at home and in school, promoting better health and learning outcomes.

Country Director Plan International Ghana, Contant Tchona, at the commissioning said data shows that 1-in-2 (ie; 49%) public schools do not have access to improved water supply services and three out of every five (62%) attend schools without water supply in Ghana and that children especially girls in rural and other under-served areas have to walk long distances in search of water before going to school.

“Plan International Ghana believes that access to safe, adequate and affordable water, sanitation and hygiene services promotes girls’ and women empowerment since it enhances their dignity and position in the community. This is because, as we all know, girls and women bear the brunt whenever there is inadequate access to WASH facilities and services”.

According to him, the lack of or inadequate quality water and sanitation facilities in schools disproportionately and negatively impacts the educational outcomes and ultimately economic empowerment and social status of girls adding that most Schools in Ghana are not equipped with basic facilities for menstrual health and hygiene management such as places for changing, running water, disposal facilities and menstruation materials.

“I am happy to announce Plan International Ghana has completed 20 water facilities under the project which includes 8 mechanized systems and 12 handpumps. Of these completed water facilities, 4 mechanized systems and 6 handpumps are located here in West Mamprusi”.

He revealed that Plan International Ghana is currently undertaking the construction of 20 girl-friendly institutional latrines in schools, Roll-out Community-led total sanitation in 20 project communities, Developing SMS platform for monitoring functionality of water systems, Support for vulnerable households to construct and own improved latrines, Conduct menstrual health and hygiene education in selected schools and communities, provision of reusable sanitary pads to school girls in schools; and Training of School Health Clubs in 17 communities in West Mamprusi and other locations.

The North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria, expressed his profound appreciation to Plan Ghana International for their continuous contribution to the development of the region especially in the area of providing safe drinking water in communities.

He encouraged the Chiefs and people of Diani and the other communities who have benefitted from the project to take good care of the facilities.

By Eric Kombat, Diani