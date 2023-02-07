Dan Botwe Takes Over Chieftaincy Ministry

Dan Botwe

PRESIDENT Akufo-Addo has asked the Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, to act as caretaker minister at the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, until a substantive replacement is made.

This follows the recent resignation of Ebenezer Kojo Kum, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

A statement from the Presidency signed by Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, even though fell short of stating the reason for his resignation, said “the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has accepted the resignation from office, with immediate effect.”

This was after Kojo Kum, who is also the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Ahanta West, submitted his letter of resignation to the President on Friday, February 3, 2023.

President Akufo-Addo thanked him for his services to the government and to the country, and wished him well in his future endeavours.

It is believed the minister’s decision to resign stemmed from his ill health. However, he has been recuperating. Last week, he went to church for a thanksgiving service.

Dan Botwe is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere.

BY Charles Takyi-Boadu