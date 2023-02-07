Idris Elba Meets Otumfuo …At Manhyia

Idris Elba paying homage to Otumfuo at the Manhyia Palace

FAMOUS ENGLISH actor, Idris Elba, joined Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, to celebrate the first Akwasidae festival of the year 2023 on Sunday.

Dressed in a colourful ‘Kente’ cloth, the actor arrived at the Manhyia Palace durbar grounds in Kumasi to a resounding welcome by the people.

The Asante Monarch, who was carried in a palanquin, also majestically arrived at the durbar grounds, amid the firing of musketry and the beating of traditional drums.

Otumfuo, who was dressed in a splendid-looking ‘Kente’ cloth and gold ornaments to match, then took his seat for some selected dignitaries to pay homage to him.

Among the dignitaries who were given the rare opportunity to shake hands and pay homage to Otumfuo, was Idris Elba, who was looking extremely excited.

The award-winning actor was seen exchanging some few words with the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool.

Idris Elba, who was certainly the toast of the huge crowd at the durbar grounds, also paid homage to Nana Konadu Yiadom III, the Asantehemaa, and other chiefs present.

At a point, Idris Elba, who surprisingly looked comfortable in the ‘Kente’ cloth, was seen dancing to traditional Asante tunes to the admiration of the Asante chiefs and people.

The globally-recognised actor was guided by a grand nephew of Otumfuo, Ing Nana Poku Agyeman, who is the Kumasi Metro Urban Roads Director, as he joyfully danced.

Among the dignitaries who graced the Akwasidae festival included the Kumasi Mayor, Sam Pyne. The merrymaking event was climaxed with Otumfuo dancing in a palanquin.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi