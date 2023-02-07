Bibi Bright Denies New Baby Allegation

Ghanaian actress, Bibi Bright, has denied claims that she cheated on her husband.

Multiple reports recently alleged that she didn’t only cheat but has given birth to a child who doesn’t look anywhere close to her husband. The child allegedly looks like a Caucasian.

But Bibi has denied the claims. She said she has not done anything with any other man aside her husband.

In an Instagram post, she clarified that she has only 10 children – three biological daughters, four adopted sons and three adopted daughters.

“I first thought it was best to keep mute with the recent speculations about my family and me but for the sake of my dignity and that of my family I will make things clear. I have three (3) biological daughters, four (4) adopted sons and three (3) adopted daughters, and these are the only children I know are under my care and are my responsibility. I have no biological son of mine. I have no love interest who is a white man. I am surrounded with the peace and love of my Lord and Saviour Jesus. Amen. To any woman who is praying for the seed of the womb, I pray that the son they claim I have should be given to you to the Glory and Honour of Our Jehovah God,” she wrote on Instagram.