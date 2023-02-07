Warren Adams Is New FNB CEO

Warren Adams

FIRST NATIONAL Bank Ghana has announced the appointment of Warren Adams as Chief Executive Officer effective Wednesday 1, February, 2023.

He takes over from Dominic Adu, who was appointed CEO after the acquisition and subsequent merger with GHL Bank in 2020.

Until his new appointment, Mr. Adams served as the Executive Director for First National Bank Ghana. He has previously served as CEO for First National Bank’s operations in Tanzania, Mozambique and Lesotho.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are excited about Warren’s promotion to the CEO role,” says First National Bank Ghana board chairman, Emmanuel Idun.

He adds, “We are confident that his leadership capabilities, coupled with his astute financial and economic management expertise, will enable the bank to further expand its product offerings and deliver excellent service to many more Ghanaians, while also contributing significantly to the growth of the business.

“His experience will help unlock further value in our banking services, and expand our existing offerings to help Ghanaians fulfill their financial aspirations.”

Mr. Adams holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree and a Master of Business Leadership Degree, both from the University of South Africa.

Johan Maree, CEO of First National Bank (Broader Africa), is optimistic that as CEO, Warren Adams will establish First National Bank Ghana as a key contributor to the Ghanaian banking industry.

“I look forward to seeing Warren leverage his wealth of experience and steer our business forward, whilst positively contributing to our customers and providing sustainable solutions that benefit the communities in which we serve,” Mr. Maree says.

The former CEO, Dominic Adu, has retired after leading the First National Bank Ghana team since 2020. He enjoyed a 38-year multi-disciplinary illustrious career in the financial services industry, and is a co-founder of the former Ghana Home Loans.

Reacting to the news of his appointment, Mr. Adams said, “I strongly believe that, with our proven customer-centric approach and the quality of our team, opportunities abound for us to build on all the good work achieved so far. I look forward to contributing towards establishing a solid financial institution andsupporting the overall growth of the banking industry in Ghana.”