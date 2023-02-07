40 Students Injured At Ejura SHS

About forty students of Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School in the Ashanti Region have sustained various degree of injuries after a makeshift dining structure collapsed on them.

The incident occurred on Monday evening after heavy rainfall.

According to reports, five students suffered multiple fractures and are under intensive care, and about 35 injured students are currently at the Ejura Government Hospital for emergency care.

The Ejura-Sekyeredumasi Municipal Fire Commander, Isaac Adu Yaw who confirmed the incident on radio said he suspects some structures were weakened by torrential rain in the area last Friday.

He explained that “Five of them have had multiple fractures and are receiving intensive care treatment. The injuries of the 35 are being managed, so everything is under control. The health workers are doing their utmost best to ensure everyone is safe”.

Meanwhile, the place has been cordoned off to avoid any interference.

– BY Daniel Bampoe