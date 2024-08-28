‘Dance Da Nite’ Goes To Cape Coast

Oceans TV will present ‘Dance Da Nite’, a musical event from September 2 to 4, as part of the celebrations planned for this year’s Oguaa Fetu Afahye Festival, which is observed by the people of Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The event dubbed ‘Afahye Jams’ would act as a social platform for music enthusiasts from all walks of life to interact and share memories of their school days with friends and family.

A few carefully chosen DJs with decades of expertise in the music industry have been invited to play a variety of old school tunes to excite attendees who are aficionados of classic music.

BEATWAVES learned that music enthusiasts would have the chance to mingle and meet their favourite vintage disc jockeys (DJs).

Dance Da Nite is the sole after-party event for festival attendees, and it promises to transport music fans to the heyday of the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s via timeless dance, music, and pure entertainment.

At the event, old school music lovers will enjoy several classic tunes such as Marcia Griffiths – ‘Electric Boogie’, Shalamar – ‘Friends’, T-Connection – ‘Party Night’, Raphael Cameroun – ‘For the Love of You’, Madonna – ‘Holiday’, Diana Ross – ‘Upside Down’, Anita Baker – ‘Ring My Bell’, Rick James – ‘Give To Me’, MC Lyte – ‘Cold Rock A Party’, Eddie Grant – ‘Give Me Hope’, Mary J. Blige – ‘Family Affairs’, Kool & The Gang – ‘Celebration’ among others.

The DJs on the bill will also entertain music fans with highlife, Afrobeat, hiplife, and other genres.

By George Clifford Owusu