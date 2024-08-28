Emily Drops Peace Song

Emily Adade Boateng and Selina Boateng

Talented 11-year-old gospel artiste, performer and songwriter, Emily Adade Boateng, has released a peace song titled ‘Peace’ with a call on political leaders to ensure that Ghanaians continue to enjoy peace during and after the December 7 elections.

The song, which was produced by Jakebeatz and features Selina Boateng, is a component of Emily Adade Boateng’s initiative to use music to foster national unity in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

In order to maintain national peace, Emily Boateng encouraged Ghanaians to act morally and prioritise Ghana in whatever they do throughout the election season.

She said that we need peace because, in the event that Ghana was destroyed due to a single person’s political aspirations, we would have nowhere to live.

She went on to say that it was critical for Ghanaians to understand the worth of people and behave in a way that does not compromise that value.

Her hopes are that the song will inspire others, enlighten their minds, and increase their faith in the Lord and the Holy Spirit.

Emily, who has been credited with releasing several motivational songs to spread awareness of Christ’s teachings, is currently making waves in the music industry with her new album, ‘King of Glory’, which consists of seven songs.

She has performed on several local gospel music platforms, such as concerts and church events.

Emily is dedicated to using her talent to advance the gospel of Christ and deepen people’s relationship with God.

By George Clifford Owusu