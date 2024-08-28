Gyedu Blay Ambolley Rocks +233 Saturday

Gyedu Blay Ambolley

Veteran highlife/afro jazz musician, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, will this Saturday, August 31, 2024, headline a musical concert dubbed ‘A Night With Gyedu Blay Ambolley’ being organised at the +233 Jazz Bar and Grill in Accra.

Fans of live band music will be treated to an outstanding live musical performance by Ambolley, whose live performances have captured the hearts of many music lovers in Ghana and beyond.

Gyedu Blay Ambolley, who is well-known for his inventiveness and ability to write hits, is sure to dazzle the crowd on stage with his Sekondi Band International.

In addition, the event aims to revive the essence of highlife music in a laid-back and social setting.

Ambolley has prepared a live performance of his timeless hits that he hopes will delight his devoted fans who have followed his blossoming career in music over the years.

Ambolley, who is the first musician in Ghana to officially combine rap styles into traditional highlife rhythms, is anticipated to wow both music enthusiasts and invited guests with a selection of his well-known songs, including ‘Sunkwa’, ‘Simigwa Do’, ‘Adwoa Amissah’ and ‘Akoko Ba’, among others.

A stunning performance by Ambolley, accompanied on stage by some of the greatest stars in Ghanaian music, promises to make this an incredible evening.

Ambolley has developed into a well-travelled musician who performs frequently in Europe, North America, West Africa, and Canada.

Numerous albums have featured his danceable grooves and energetic music.

He has performed on stages alongside some of the biggest names in music, including Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, the late Afro-beat king, and Miriam Makeba.

To date, he has released more than 31 CDs and received numerous accolades in the music industry, such as Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles, California’s The Jazz at Drew’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

By George Clifford Owusu