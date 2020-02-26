Dark Suburb Eyes Grammy Award

Dark Suburb

Ghanaian afro rock band, Dark Suburb, has expressed hope that it will soon win a Grammy Award for Ghana.

The band which has been one of the hottest music groups in Ghana, says its members are confident of mounting the Grammy stage and annexing an award one day.

Dark Suburb, having graced numerous shows since emerging on the music scene, constitutes six musicians and a poet who acts as their chief priest.

The six members of the band are Kanka Bizin, Shaka, Shamba, Samori Ture, Ahhenaton and Khama.

According to their publicist, Kpekpo Maxwell Justice aka KMJ, even though he believes other Ghanaian artistes have what it takes to win a Grammy, he is convinced that Dark Suburb can make Ghana proud on that award scheme in no time.

“Mark it; we will win a Grammy soon. We will be the first to win a Grammy for Ghana. So far, I believe we are Ghana’s hope for the Grammy’s,” he said.

“Dark Suburb is the best thing to have happened to Ghana. Their originality and the ability to fuse all styles of music, especially African rhythms, with rock make them more marketable on the international music market,” he added.

KMJ indicated that after going on hibernation for a while, Dark Suburb is back to treat music lovers in Ghana and the world to quality music.

Dark Suburb is an alternative rock band from Ghana that has adopted and refined a culture of masquerades in the continent as their image.

The band wears skeleton masks to highlight the point of our shared humanity and to remind the world that we are one people regardless of sex, race or social status.

The masks give the band a uniform identity and hides individual egos and differences.