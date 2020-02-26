Alfred Kumi Wants Adentan Seat

Alfred Kumi

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand, Alfred Kumi has declared his intention to contest in the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries of the Adentan Constituency.

To the prospective aspirant, the time has come for him to serve Adentan, having spent most of his life in the constituency.



Kumi admitted that Adentan as one of the biggest constituencies in the country had developed at a very fast pace but noted that there were still some more issues begging to be fixed.



His submissiveness, humility and amiable nature have endeared him to the people in and around Adentan.



He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vision Lob as well as the Managing Director of Internship Hub.



As a result of these inherent qualities, Kumi believes strongly that he will make a complete and perfect legislator.



He pointed out that his NPP activism and membership dated back to his senior high school days as well as the University of Ghana, where he was very active and influential within the NPP TESCON.



He said, after picking his nomination form few days ago, “While I was in TESCON at the time, I was also a member of the NPP Adentan Constituency and I was paying my dues and everything. I was always connected to the party grass roots because I knew that one day a time would come for me to rise up to serve my people.”



Kumi is seeking to wrest the seat from the incumbent, Lawyer Yaw Buabeng Asamoah.



And responding to how ready he is for the challenge, he said, “Officially I have been a member of the NPP for four years now but growing up my mother was a die-hard NPP member so it is in the blood. I was inspired and I have grown to love the NPP. I believe in the principles and the capitalism ideologies of the NPP.”

He said he had the vision to develop not just Ghana but the NPP as a party in order to make the NPP a world class political party.



Touching on the pressing needs of the Adentan Constituency, he identified the decades’ long perennial water problem that had still not been addressed as a top thorny issue.



