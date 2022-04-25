David Adjaye Inducted Into Architects Registration Council

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye has inducted Sir David Adjaye OBE, a renowned architect into the Architect Registration Council (ARC).

Having satisfied all laid down requirements,the world celebrated architect is now a registered member of the Council and can legally practice in Ghana.

At induction ceremony held Monday April 25, 2022, after the ARC, the regulatory body for the architectural profession, completed the processes to ensure that the celebrated architect can practice as a licensed architect in the country, having received the annual practicing certificate.

The minister believes that Sir Adjaye’s admission into the licensed Architects Register of the ARC will guarantee the required worldwide networking benefit in both theory and practice to other registered members within the architectural industry

He congratulated him in his achievement and hope that this will spur him into greater heights while the country utilizes his wealth of experience and expertise.

Asenso-Boakye expressed belief that Sir Adjaye’s licensed membership of ARC will be another feather in the cap of the Council, whose obligation is to deliver standards and services that demonstrate and reinforce architecture as a noble profession within the building and construction industry with his acclaimed reputation as a result of his uncompromising stand on high design standards in the architectural space.

For his part, the Board Chairman of the ARC, Arc. Richard Nii Dadey congratulated Sir David Adjaye for fulfilling all requirements for the issuance of a practicing license in Ghana, and admission on to the standing register in conformity with the Architects Act 357.

He was optimistic that the inductee’s ability to use innovation to improve the environment and lives as well as respond to future inevitable challenges within the architectural industry.

Sir David Adjaye expressed his gratitude for being conferred with the honour to practice in his home country.

He expressed optimism that his admission as a certified practitioner in Ghana will inspire the new generation in the architectural space in the country.

Adjaye & Associates, is globally known for his innovative and complex architectural masterpieces all over the world, including the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, USA, which has won several architectural awards, including Ruby City/Linda Pace Galley in San Antonio, Texas, USA; the 130 William Street Tower in New York, USA, which is under construction; the Holocaust Memorial in London, United Kingdom; the Hallmark Tower in Johannesburg; the World Bank Headquarters, Dakar, Senegal; Alara in Lagos, Nigeria, and the Hugh Masekela Pavilion in South Africa and the ongoing National Cathedral in Accra.

By Vincent Kubi